Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 675,406 Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,382,000. Inphi makes up about 3.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned about 1.30% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,085. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.71.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

