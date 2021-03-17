Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 388,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 27,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,774. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

