Carlson Capital L P Has $18.61 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carlson Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.12% of Pool worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.06. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

