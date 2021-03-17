Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $154.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $156.84 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $160.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

