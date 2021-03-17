Cardano Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $39.66 billion and approximately $11.57 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00054130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00237835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002233 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013149 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

