Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 11th total of 498,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Capital Power stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

