Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enerplus Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 174.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enerplus by 31.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 806,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.