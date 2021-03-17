Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 3,021,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,949. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.