Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.90

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.85. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 6,322 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDUAF. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

