Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.38 on Wednesday, hitting C$39.09. 4,446,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,857. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.34 billion and a PE ratio of -105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$41.05.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$36,610,777.12. Insiders have sold a total of 249,000 shares of company stock worth $8,379,486 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

