Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,386,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $80,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

