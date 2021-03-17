Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 537,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

