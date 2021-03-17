Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE CWH opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,422 shares of company stock worth $56,679,253 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

