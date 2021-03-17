Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway Sells 10,000 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

