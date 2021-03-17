Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CALA stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.77.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

