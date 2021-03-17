Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 2,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,037. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $194.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.