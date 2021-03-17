Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Caleres stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 16,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $709.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

