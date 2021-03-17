Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $474.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $157.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

