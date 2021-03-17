Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 11th total of 19,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,645,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

