Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 3,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $290.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

