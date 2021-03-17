Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $73.00 on Monday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

