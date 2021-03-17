BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Update

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 11th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of BTRS opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

