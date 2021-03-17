Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $122.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brunswick traded as high as $105.38 and last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 2489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

