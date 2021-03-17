Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

