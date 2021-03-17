Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Up 5.2%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $88.44. 453,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 951,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

