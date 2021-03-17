Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 982,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

