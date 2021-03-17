Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.09

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 240114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 67.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.