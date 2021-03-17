Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.27

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$56.27 and last traded at C$55.94, with a volume of 1048518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM.A. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.06. The company has a market cap of C$84.71 billion and a PE ratio of -453.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

