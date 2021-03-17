Brokers Set Expectations for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.