Brokers Set Expectations for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.93.

ITP stock opened at C$29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$31.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

