Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) PT at $68.36

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

