Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $25.70

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,490. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

