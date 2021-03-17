Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $23.71

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $66,968.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,217,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,471,888.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,256 shares of company stock worth $13,001,642 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

