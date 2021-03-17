Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $34.33

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 7,256,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 319,087 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,482 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $231,301,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

