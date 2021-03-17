Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) PT at GBX 594.71

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.71 ($7.77).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SHB opened at GBX 664.50 ($8.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 597.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.70. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

In related news, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £76,835 ($100,385.42). Also, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

