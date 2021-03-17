Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $30.41

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

