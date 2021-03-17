Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target at $81.86

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

CONE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 733,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 96,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

