Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,697

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,091 ($27.32). 772,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,834.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,684.33. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The firm has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

