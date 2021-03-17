Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Price Target at GBX 84.33

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.33 ($1.10).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

AGR opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.01. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 611 shares of company stock worth $46,243.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

