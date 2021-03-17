Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.93. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE THC traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,087 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

