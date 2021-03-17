Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $407.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the lowest is $402.60 million. Koppers posted sales of $401.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $36.22 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $764.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

