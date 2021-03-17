Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.81). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 14,913,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

