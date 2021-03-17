Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.48. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,153. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $29.16.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

