Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,753. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a PE ratio of -302.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.96.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $2,647,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,081,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders sold 162,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,436,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

