Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Avantor posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,748 shares of company stock worth $4,720,784 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

