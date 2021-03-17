Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
ALOT stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 13,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 million, a P/E ratio of -90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
