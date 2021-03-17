Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 596,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.