Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 596,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $12,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.