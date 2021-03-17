Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $153.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $599.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.20 million to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,500,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. 91,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.