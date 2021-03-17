Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.84. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Shares of MASI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,270. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.16.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

