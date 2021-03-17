Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.25. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $128.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $41,187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $6,691,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

